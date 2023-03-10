Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,042 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $16,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 182.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $3,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

NYSE ES traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $73.34. 81,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.68.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.83%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

