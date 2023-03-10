Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 23,034 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 339,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,034 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $14,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 12.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 0.8% during the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.20. The stock had a trading volume of 112,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,594. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $60,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,471.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $60,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,471.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,979. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

