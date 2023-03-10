Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 284 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after buying an additional 1,595,151 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 136.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after buying an additional 871,572 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,019,000 after acquiring an additional 234,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.40. 146,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,033. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.82.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

