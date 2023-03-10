Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,247 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 1.3% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $22,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,942 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,604,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,130 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,786 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Shares of BK traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,300. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.03%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

