DAO Maker (DAO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $256.21 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00008557 BTC on exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $256.21 million and $8.74 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.07 or 0.00426879 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,750.43 or 0.28854210 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,318,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.