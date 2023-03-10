Darin G. Billerbeck Sells 10,000 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $66,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,933.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Everspin Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MRAM stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.57. 82,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,423. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $134.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter.

MRAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Everspin Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Everspin Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,006,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 199,118 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 91,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

