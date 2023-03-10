Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $1,007,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 119.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $4,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DAR. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

About Darling Ingredients

Shares of DAR stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.38. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.26.

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.