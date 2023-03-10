Deborah Marson Sells 1,125 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $60,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,471.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.82. 971,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,445. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average of $51.51.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

