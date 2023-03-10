DeepOnion Market Capitalization Reaches $822,476.53 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $822,476.53 and $240.93 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00188173 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00092070 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00065234 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00057713 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005079 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000871 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,906,237 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

