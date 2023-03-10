DEI Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and $9,620.70 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000843 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.25 or 0.00353577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017450 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009908 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00017744 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

