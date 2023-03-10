Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,643 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Dell Technologies worth $40,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $394,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 113,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,384,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,989,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth $911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Shares of DELL opened at $37.80 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.