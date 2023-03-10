Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Barclays

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DAL. Raymond James boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.47.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

