Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Delta Apparel Stock Up 3.2 %

DLA traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 46,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Delta Apparel has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a market cap of $97.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.44.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

