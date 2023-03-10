Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Delta Apparel Stock Up 3.2 %
DLA traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 46,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Delta Apparel has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a market cap of $97.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.44.
About Delta Apparel
