Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 103.22%.

Denison Mines Price Performance

Denison Mines stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denison Mines

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Denison Mines by 114.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 267,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 142,691 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 145,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 23,809 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 24.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

