Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) EVP Gail Sharps Myers Sells 7,450 Shares

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) EVP Gail Sharps Myers sold 7,450 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $85,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DENN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 353,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,018. The stock has a market cap of $628.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.68. Denny’s Co. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $14.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.66 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 67.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DENN. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 845,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 126,804 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Denny’s by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

