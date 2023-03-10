Dent (DENT) Trading 24.9% Lower This Week

Dent (DENT) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. Dent has a market cap of $87.00 million and $8.13 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar.

Dent Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

