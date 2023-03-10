Dent Reaches Market Capitalization of $86.60 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, Dent has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. Dent has a market cap of $86.60 million and $7.11 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dent

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

