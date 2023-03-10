DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CFO Kevin M. Sun Sells 8,687 Shares

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 8,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $35,269.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,714 shares in the company, valued at $879,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DMTK stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 300,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,906. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $116.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 251.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of DermTech from $16.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

DermTech, Inc engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. Its products and services include melanoma test, smart sticker, and telemedicine option for melanoma test.

