Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €21.00 Price Target

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) has been given a €21.00 ($22.34) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s current price.

DEC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($17.02) price target on JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.90 ($23.30) price target on JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($29.26) price target on JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.00 ($25.53) price target on JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

JCDecaux Trading Down 16.9 %

Shares of DEC stock opened at €18.93 ($20.14) on Friday. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($28.74) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($39.26). The business’s fifty day moving average is €20.91 and its 200-day moving average is €16.86.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

