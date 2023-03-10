Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $93.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BJ. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

BJ opened at $76.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.65.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 64.35% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at $698,751.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at $698,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,601 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,614,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,297,000 after purchasing an additional 125,697 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,184,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after acquiring an additional 67,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

