Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target to $65.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $59.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.89. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.42.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 40.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

