Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $75.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ACHC has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.67.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $69.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $62.32 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.89 and a 200-day moving average of $81.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $1,532,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

