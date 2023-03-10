Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $75.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
ACHC has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.67.
Shares of ACHC stock opened at $69.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $62.32 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.89 and a 200-day moving average of $81.81.
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.
