Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €13.60 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €13.60 ($14.47) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LHA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.70 ($9.26) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.51) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.38) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.70 ($11.38) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($11.17) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €10.73 ($11.41) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €5.25 ($5.59) and a 12-month high of €9.96 ($10.60). The company has a 50-day moving average of €9.32 and a 200 day moving average of €7.68.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.