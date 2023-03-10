Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

DLAKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($9.04) to €9.00 ($9.57) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.42.

DLAKY opened at $11.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

