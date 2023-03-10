Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) received a €50.00 ($53.19) price target from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DPW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.50 ($46.28) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.50 ($33.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($54.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($64.89) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Deutsche Post Stock Up 1.6 %

Deutsche Post stock opened at €41.46 ($44.10) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.05. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($32.47) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($43.96).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

