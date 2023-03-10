Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target Cut to C$6.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$6.40 to C$6.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s current price.

DXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Acumen Capital cut their price target on Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Dexterra Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Dexterra Group stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 25,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,670. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of C$5.02 and a 12 month high of C$8.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$345.07 million, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.