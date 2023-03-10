dForce USD (USX) Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $167.88 million and $9.33 million worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00005062 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99535883 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $14,485.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

