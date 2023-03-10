Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Up 4,415.7% in February

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 230,300 shares, an increase of 4,415.7% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Diageo Stock Performance

DGEAF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,869. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.25. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.52.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

