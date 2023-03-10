Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Up to $8.02

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.02, but opened at $8.47. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 8,807,468 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

