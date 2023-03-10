Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Acquires 60,667 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,937,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,667 shares during the quarter. Proto Labs makes up approximately 2.0% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 7.15% of Proto Labs worth $70,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 9.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Proto Labs by 1.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Proto Labs by 76.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Proto Labs by 8.6% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Proto Labs by 4.2% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 12,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Proto Labs stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $32.74. 38,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,444. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $56.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRLB. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

