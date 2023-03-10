Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Acquires Shares of 5,270 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IWP traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.05. 122,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,903. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $103.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.