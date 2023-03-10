Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Grows Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,753 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 0.55% of Kornit Digital worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 26.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 35.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 98,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,434. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.69. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.05 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRNT. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

