Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $122.04 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,519,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,709 shares during the quarter. Garmin makes up about 3.4% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Garmin were worth $122,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 14.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Garmin by 4.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,302,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,225,000 after purchasing an additional 108,086 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.31. 116,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $121.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,407 shares of company stock worth $1,802,970 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Further Reading

