Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $13 Million Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN decreased its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,290,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,742 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $12,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFIX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,203,000 after acquiring an additional 483,213 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 231.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 68,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 212.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,320 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFIX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.95. 1,132,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,065. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $548.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.22.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.72%. The firm had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

