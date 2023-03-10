Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $154.56 Million Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,402,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,838 shares during the period. Power Integrations comprises about 4.3% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 4.20% of Power Integrations worth $154,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $491,851.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $491,851.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,654.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $99,027.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,344 shares in the company, valued at $7,123,504.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,499 shares of company stock worth $3,651,059 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on POWI. Northland Securities lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

POWI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.00. 89,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,774. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.97. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.16 and a 12-month high of $98.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.94%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

