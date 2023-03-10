Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Increases Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 438,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.40% of Trex worth $19,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Trex by 442.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.62. The stock had a trading volume of 301,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,474. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.77. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

