Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Purchases 68,540 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,540 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 1.06% of Nordstrom worth $28,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after acquiring an additional 131,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nordstrom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,245,000 after acquiring an additional 239,120 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,921,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nordstrom by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,521,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,449,000 after acquiring an additional 291,007 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

JWN traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $18.62. The company had a trading volume of 917,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,399,507. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 42.08%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Articles

