Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Trims Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN decreased its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,937,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,147 shares during the quarter. Viasat comprises 2.5% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 3.89% of Viasat worth $88,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Viasat by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,989,000 after buying an additional 452,198 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in Viasat by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 970,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,337,000 after buying an additional 289,733 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Viasat during the 3rd quarter worth $8,079,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,537,000 after purchasing an additional 257,085 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,573,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $198,722,000 after purchasing an additional 149,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VSAT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,903. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $52.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $90,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,329.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $281,433 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

