Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 495,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,187 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $34,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

D opened at $54.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.74 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

