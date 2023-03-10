Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) General Counsel Sells $42,745.00 in Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $42,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 68,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,333.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.67. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,694,000 after buying an additional 595,416 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $20,327,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after purchasing an additional 494,725 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,228,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 368,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 476.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 305,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DFIN. DA Davidson raised their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

