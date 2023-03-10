Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) General Counsel Sells $42,745.00 in Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $42,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 68,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,333.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance
Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.67. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,694,000 after buying an additional 595,416 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $20,327,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after purchasing an additional 494,725 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,228,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 368,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 476.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 305,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.
