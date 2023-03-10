Doyle Wealth Management Acquires 1,426 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SOXL opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 3.95. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

