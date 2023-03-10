Doyle Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $89.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.52. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

