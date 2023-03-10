Doyle Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 102.5% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $174.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More

