Doyle Wealth Management Sells 1,759 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Edge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 369,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after buying an additional 154,914 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average is $50.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

