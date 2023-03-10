Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Up 1,956.5% in February

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a growth of 1,956.5% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Dream Impact Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Dream Impact Trust Stock Performance

DDHRF stock remained flat at $2.61 during trading on Friday. Dream Impact Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19.

Dream Impact Trust Company Profile

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

