Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.07

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.07 and last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 2088370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Dropbox Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $54,060.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 466,230 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,368.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $54,060.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,639,368.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,264 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $233,916.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,285,527.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 559,169 shares of company stock worth $12,360,061 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 86.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 184.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 15.9% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 94,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 47.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 550,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after buying an additional 176,170 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

