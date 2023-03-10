Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.07

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.07 and last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 2088370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Dropbox Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $54,060.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 466,230 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,368.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $54,060.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,639,368.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,264 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $233,916.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,285,527.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 559,169 shares of company stock worth $12,360,061 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 86.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 184.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 15.9% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 94,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 47.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 550,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after buying an additional 176,170 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Articles

