Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $103.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Duckhorn Portfolio updated its FY23 guidance to $0.63-$0.65 EPS.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Up 4.5 %

NAPA opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.17. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 411.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,320,000 after purchasing an additional 743,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,269,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,607,000 after buying an additional 729,309 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth about $10,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter worth about $8,432,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,184.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 408,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 376,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NAPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

