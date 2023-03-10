Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $645.00 million-$660.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $654.77 million.
NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $6.75 on Friday. Duluth has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18.
DLTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Duluth in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Duluth from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday.
Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.
