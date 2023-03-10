Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $645.00 million-$660.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $654.77 million.

Duluth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $6.75 on Friday. Duluth has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18.

Get Duluth alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Duluth in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Duluth from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duluth

Duluth Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Duluth by 10,586.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Duluth by 282.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.