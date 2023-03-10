Dusk Group Limited (ASX:DSK) Announces $0.08 Interim Dividend

Dusk Group Limited (ASX:DSK – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 12th.
Dusk Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Dusk Group Company Profile
