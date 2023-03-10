e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.50

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 15.45 ($0.19), with a volume of 35224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.18).

e-therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £89.65 million, a PE ratio of -737.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 22.64, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.12.

Insider Activity

In other e-therapeutics news, insider Trevor Mervyn Jones bought 44,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £7,539.50 ($9,066.26). Insiders own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

e-therapeutics Company Profile

e-Therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. Its computational platform provides in silico screens generate predictions on compounds and/or targets that can have a significant perturbative effect on the biology of interest, captured by its network models, as well as developing RNAi platform for highly specific gene silencing.

